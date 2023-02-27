Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters battled an overnight apartment fire in Milan Monday.

According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village Woods Apartments on 20th Ave West at 2:12 a.m.

Officials say the fire was in the back of one of the buildings.

People in six different apartments have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those families.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal has been notified and is investigating the cause.

