Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some buildings to collapse, an...
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse, an official said. A father and daughter were reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a number of buildings in the town collapsed, including a four-story building where a father and daughter were trapped. Cinar said the pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of another building that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria. (KING, JAMIE SMITH, CNN)

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s
Crews responded to a minor train derailment in DeWitt Friday.
Crews respond to train derailment in DeWitt, Friday
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power crews work, California recovers after storms
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.
Nurse spends 10 days helping in Turkey after devastating earthquake
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
The woman claims a cockroach was cooked into her husband's order at a popular fast food...
'That's a whole bug': Fla. woman speaks after allegedly finding roach on food