Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning and later arrested a Savanna man involved in the crash, according to a press release.

Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an accident, county officials said.

Deputies responded at 2:29 A.M. to the area of South Pleasant Hill Road, north of West Resuch Road, for a report of a vehicle accident with injuries, according to officials. Law enforcement officers on scene found a 2005 GMC Sierra truck driven by Altensey and involved in the accident.

Altensey told deputies he was headed southbound on S Pleasant Hill Road when he lost control of his truck and drove off the left side of the road. County officals say he hit several trees and a deck to a house, where his vehicle came to rest.

Altensey was transported to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries and the accident remains under investigation.

