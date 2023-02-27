MISSING: Iowa teen reported missing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported missing.

According to the Fort Madison Police Department Lawson John Twedt is 15-years-old and 5-foot-7, 125 pounds. Police say Twedt was reported missing by his mother Monday and that he was last seen leaving the Ft. Madison High School at approximately 10:30 a.m. wearing gray jeans and a black hoodie.

If located, police say to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-1310.

Lawson John Twedt was reposted missing on Monday according to Fort Madison, Iowa Police Department.(Fort Madison, IA Police Department)

