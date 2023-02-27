Moline Mayor highlights progress, initiatives in state of the city address

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati gave her state of the city address about progress made and initiatives for the future.

“The city’s strategic plan, though lengthy and ambitious, is another pathway that is keeping us focused on success. This plan includes an aggressive attempt to include 85 major objectives over three fiscal years,” Rayapati said.

The mayor also talked about further redeveloping the downtown area, fixing streets, and increasing funds to recruit police and fire personnel.

Mayor Rayapati gave the address Monday morning at Black Hawk College.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.