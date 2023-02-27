Morning storms followed by windy conditions

Strong winds will arrive tonight
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for strong storms south of I-80 this morning.  The main threat will be gusty winds and torrential downpours.  Showers and storms will come to an end this morning before gusty NW winds develop this afternoon.  Highs will be in the 50s today, but will quickly cool this afternoon after a cold front pushes through.  Windy conditions will continue tonight and into Tuesday morning.  Highs will run in the 40s and 50s through the middle of the week ahead of another front that will cool us to the 30s and 40s by the end of the work week.

TODAY: AM Storms. High: 54º. Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy.  Low: 32º Winds: N 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 48º.

