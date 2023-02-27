Rain ends, then falling temperatures Monday afternoon

Strong winds continue into this evening
Rain exits the region with cloudy skies, breezy winds and cooler readings this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will exit the region this afternoon, but not before leaving behind some pretty impressive rainfall. Expect lingering clouds, blustery winds and falling temperatures as that system departs, from highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

Winds begin to diminish somewhat overnight, followed by more clouds moving in Tuesday. A weak system could produce some rain or snow Tuesday evening, followed by a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, Look for another round of precipitation late Thursday night, possibly falling as snow. Highs should hit either side of 50 Tuesday and Wednesday before heading back into the 30′s to near 40 for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Rain ending this afternoon, then lingering clouds and blustery winds. High: 57° then falling. Wind: Bec. NW 20-30+ mph. Gusts to 35+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 32°. Wind: W 20 to 30+ mph, diminishing to 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 48°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

