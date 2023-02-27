Rock Island City Council cites concerns for Sunset Marina

The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at tonight’s city council meeting.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at tonight’s city council meeting.

The Sunset Marina, located at Sunset Park at 31st Avenue and the Mississippi River at mile marker 479.8, offers docking space for up to 473 boats from 16 feet to 60 feet in length and is owned by the City of Rock Island and managed by F3 Marina, according to the city of Rock Island’s website. However, the council will be presented with an analysis on Sunset Marina at tonight’s meeting citing three main concerns:

  • Poor dock conditions
  • Electrical utilities not being complaint
  • ADA issues

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s

Latest News

Rock River expected to reach flood levels by end of week.
Rock River expected to reach flood levels by end of week
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati gave her state of the city address about progress made and...
Moline Mayor highlights progress, initiatives in state of the city address
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati gave her state of the city address about progress made and...
Moline Mayor highlights progress, initiatives in state of the city address
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train