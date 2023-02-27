Rock Island City Council cites concerns for Sunset Marina

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at tonight’s city council meeting.

The Sunset Marina, located at Sunset Park at 31st Avenue and the Mississippi River at mile marker 479.8, offers docking space for up to 473 boats from 16 feet to 60 feet in length and is owned by the City of Rock Island and managed by F3 Marina, according to the city of Rock Island’s website. However, the council will be presented with an analysis on Sunset Marina at tonight’s meeting citing three main concerns:

Poor dock conditions

Electrical utilities not being complaint

ADA issues

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.