Rock River expected to reach flood levels by end of week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Those living along the Rock River are bracing for a potential flood by the end of the week.

The Rock River is expected to push over flood stage, later this week, according to city officials. Flood stage is 12 feet, and right now in Moline the river is at 10.6 feet, but is expected to crest on Friday at 13.4 feet.

Once the river reaches 13.4 feet, homes on South Shore Drive as well as Green Valley Park are impacted, city officials stated.

