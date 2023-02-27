Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s

Latest News

Update on Moline-Chicago passenger train
Update on Moline-Chicago passenger train
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train
UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors.
UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors
UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors.
UnityPoint Health in Moline hosted job shadow event