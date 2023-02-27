Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s

Latest News

Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Rock River expected to reach flood levels by end of week.
Rock River expected to reach flood levels by end of week