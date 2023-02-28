1 injured in shooting in Kewanee

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a man injured.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were notified of a man who arrived at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and had two gunshot wounds to his lower left abdomen and right shoulder.

Simultaneously, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street for a report of a shooting, police said in a media release.

According to police, the homeowner identified himself as the person who fired the gun after being involved in a disturbance on his property.

Officers observed evidence relating to the shooting at the home, and crime scene technicians photographed and collected shell casings, two firearms, and other pieces of evidence, police said.

Detectives identified two additional persons of interest involved in the incident. According to police, they arrived at the home with the person who was shot. They contacted police on Monday and provided statements to detectives, according to police.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

