1 injured in shooting in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a man injured.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were notified of a man who arrived at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and had two gunshot wounds to his lower left abdomen and right shoulder.

Simultaneously, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street for a report of a shooting, police said in a media release.

According to police, the homeowner identified himself as the person who fired the gun after being involved in a disturbance on his property.

Officers observed evidence relating to the shooting at the home, and crime scene technicians photographed and collected shell casings, two firearms, and other pieces of evidence, police said.

Kewanee Police Department detectives conducted multiple interviews with witnesses, the involved parties, and the homeowner. The homeowner possessed a valid FOID card and a concealed carry license at the time of this incident.

The individual suffering from the gunshot wounds was transported from OSF Saint Luke Medical Center to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by life flight. The subject is in stable condition and also provided a statement to Kewanee Police Department Detectives on 02/27/23.

Detectives identified two additional persons of interest involved in the incident. According to police, they arrived at the home with the person who was shot. They contacted police on Monday and provided statements to detectives, according to police.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

