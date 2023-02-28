2 injured in shooting in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after their car was shot at and crashed into a telephone pole, according to police.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 11:28 a.m. Tuesday for a crash in the 4600 block of 9th Avenue, according to a media release. Moline police and EMS also responded.

Police found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back, and a 15-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her foot, officers said.

According to police, the two were driving in a vehicle in the 800 block of 46th Street when the vehicle was shot at by an unidentified person and then crashed into a telephone pole.

The 18-year-old man and the 15-year-old girl were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

