Advantages of anterior hip replacment surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hip replacement has come a long way. Less invasive surgeries utilizing robotics are often done on an outpatient basis allowing patients to return home the same day to begin a recovery that is much quicker with less pain and scarring.

Anterior hip replacement surgery is a less invasive approach. Dr. Robert Cagle, Orthopaedic Specialists,, talks about the big advantages of this over the traditional posterior approach.

The anterior approach means the surgeon will go through the front, between muscles, without having to cut tendons which is why it is considered a bone-and-muscle-sparing procedure with less scarring. Additionally, we learn that the use of 3D imaging before and during surgery (along with the use of robotics) creates the ability for customization for an individual’s unique body.

