Brick & Motor, sister-owned boutique, to celebrate permanent retail storefront with ribbon cutting ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Sisters Haley Walker and Lauren Corwin, owners of Brick & Motor Boutique, a trendy, affordable fashion boutique that sells women’s clothing, candles, purses, bags, coats, jewelry, accessories, and custom designs by Walker, will celebrate their new permanent retail storefront location with a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony later this week.

The two sisters say they have been operating their mobile boutique and their “incubator location” in Rock Island for the past four years, but as of Nov. 2022 they partnered with the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) to have a pop-up location through the holidays, which ended up going so well that the sisters decided they wanted to make this larger space their permanent retail store location.

The sisters said they signed the lease and right away began working to make the larger store “feel like home.”

Now, Walker and Corwin are inviting the community to join them as they celebrate their success, and their commitment to Rock Island, at the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting of Brick & Motor Boutique in its larger, permanent location, 1629 2nd Avenue, on Thursday at 3 p.m., according to a media release from DARI. Following the grand re-opening celebration, Brick & Motor will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be offering a variety of specials including:

New styles for spring

Free gifts for the first 15 people in store

A pop-up with Link’d by Lindsey (permanent jewelry)

Sips and snacks

Walker and Corwin were born and raised in Rock Island and they say that they always “dreamt of operating their own mobile fashion boutique, and with a little help from family, friends, and the man upstairs, their dream finally became a reality” in July of 2018.

To learn more about Brick & Motor Boutique visit the boutique’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.