CASI host 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI is hosting its 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Race on March 18 at 9 a.m.

According to CASI, the race is the group’s largest fundraiser supporting our mission all year long.

Registration is open now. Packet pick-up will be on March 17 from Noon - 6:00 p.m. at CASI, 1035 West Kimberly Road or on race day starting at 7 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton - Davenport, 111 E. 2nd Street.

After the race, Cody Road will be at the Afterparty inside the DoubleTree.

