A chance for rain this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Lingering clouds and quiet weather today will give way to rain chances this evening. A weak system passing through will provide us with some light showers (possibly mixed with some wet snow north of highway 20). That rain should end shortly after midnight, followed by some sun heading into Wednesday and more clouds Thursday.

Our next weather maker arrives Thursday evening, which could produce snow or a wintry mix into Friday. Timing, track and any accumulations are still to be determined, so watch this space for further updates..

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness and mild. High: 49°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 37°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and warmer. High: 54°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.