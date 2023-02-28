A chance for rain this evening

Another winter storm by the end of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Lingering clouds and quiet weather today will give way to rain chances this evening. A weak system passing through will provide us with some light showers (possibly mixed with some wet snow north of highway 20). That rain should end shortly after midnight, followed by some sun heading into Wednesday and more clouds Thursday.

Our next weather maker arrives Thursday evening, which could produce snow or a wintry mix into Friday. Timing, track and any accumulations are still to be determined, so watch this space for further updates..

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness and mild. High: 49°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 37°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and warmer. High: 54°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony,...
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer than normal the next two days
Mainly cloudy today
Mainly cloudy today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More clouds than sun over the next few days
Your First Alert Forecast