Crews responded to Burlington house fire Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Burlington Monday afternoon.

The Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded around 1:17 p.m. Monday to the 2400 black of Mt. Pleasant Street for a report of a house full of smoke, according to a media release.

According to crews, firefighters were in the area and able to arrive at the house by 1:19 p.m. to find a small fire on the floor in the living room.

Crews had the fire under control within about 5 minutes, firefighters said. A small area of the living room’s wood floors and below was damaged, and there was smoke damage throughout the house. Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.

At the time of the fire, crews said no one was home, a relative was there to care for indoor pets.

No injuries were reported and all pets were also uninjured, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, the fire was caused by a heat lamp that fell onto the wood floor. The fire is considered accidental.

Firefighters were assisted by Burlington police, and the West Burlington fire was called off, crews said. Firefighters cleared the area at 2:20 p.m.

