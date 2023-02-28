Davenport man charged with shooting at occupied vehicle

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting sentencing in a theft and eluding case was arrested Monday after police say she shot at an occupied vehicle in June.

Riley Eugene Letts, 18, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Both charges are a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge set Letts’ bond at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing March 10.

At 5:30 p.m. June 20, Davenport police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 15th Street for reports of gunfire.

According to police, Letts intentionally fired a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver twice at an occupied vehicle. He then discarded the gun under a nearby air conditioning unit, according to police.

The gun, which had two spent casings in the cylinder, was recovered by officers. According to police, Letts’ fingerprints were on the gun.

In November 2020, Letts was adjudicated delinquent on a second-degree theft charge in Scott County and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Court records show Letts pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding in an unrelated case. He will be sentenced on April 13, court records show.

