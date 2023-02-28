Davenport man sentenced to prison on firearm, drug charges

A Davenport man was sentenced to prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a distribution amount of fentanyl.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Feb. 21, to 174 months; or 14 years and six months, in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a distribution amount of fentanyl.

Linder Kai Divos, 27, will also serve five years of supervised release following the prison sentence.

According to court documents, Divos was found with a pistol, 96 grams of methamphetamine, and 564 fake Percocet pills containing fentanyl on Nov. 1, 2021. Police said Divos ran from officers.

Before Divos was arrested, officers had bought pills containing fentanyl from Divos.

