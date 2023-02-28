Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants

Matthew Hatch was arrested Saturday after deputies say he eight had marijuana plants.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he eight had marijuana plants.

Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D felony, controlled substance violation, a Class D felony, and a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8 p.m. Feb. 25, to a home in the 11500 block of 108th Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

At the home, deputies said they spoke with Hatch, who admitted to having been shooting his rifle and pistol and had been drinking.

Deputies searched the home with a search warrant and found eight marijuana plants, several long guns and several handguns, according to the affidavit. Hatch took a Preliminary Breath Test at the scene that showed a 0.158 result.

Court records show Hatch posted a $10,000 bond through a bail bond company and was released from jail Sunday.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 8 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records.

