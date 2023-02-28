Galesburg fire, police investigate house fire

Galesburg fire and police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out...
Galesburg fire and police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a two-story home.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg fire and police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a two-story home.

Firefighters responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Garfield Avenue.

They noted heavy smoke and fire showing from the front corner of the two-story building, fire officials said.

One resident escaped by jumping from the second floor onto a deck. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

The second floor of the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, and preliminary damage estimates are at $10,000, fire officials said.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawson Twedt was reported missing on Monday.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony,...
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train

Latest News

Lawson Twedt was reported missing on Monday.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Mainly cloudy today
Mainly cloudy today
Rock Island City Council approves automated license plate readers
Rock Island City Council approves automated license plate readers
One Eighty receiving grant money from University of Iowa Community Grant awards.
One Eighty Receiving Grant Money