Galesburg fire, police investigate house fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg fire and police departments are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a two-story home.
Firefighters responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Garfield Avenue.
They noted heavy smoke and fire showing from the front corner of the two-story building, fire officials said.
One resident escaped by jumping from the second floor onto a deck. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.
The second floor of the building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, and preliminary damage estimates are at $10,000, fire officials said.
