One Eighty, Tipton Community School District receipts of Community Grant awards

The University of Iowa College of Public Health and its Business Leadership Network selected five award recipients for its annual Community Grant Program.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa and TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa College of Public Health and its Business Leadership Network selected five award recipients for its annual Community Grant Program, and One Eighty in Davenport and Tipton Community School District were upon the recipients.

Additional recipients included: Greater Regional Health, Creston; Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning; and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Waterloo. The organizations will receive cash grant awards of up to $3,000.

The grant program funds, in conjunction with an equal cash and/or in-kind match from other organizations or businesses, will be used for public health-related initiatives and projects in the recipient communities.

One Eighty will offer a summer program for at-risk middle school students in Davenport’s lowest income schools to disrupt the cycles of crisis, poverty, and addiction. Students will participate in strengths assessment, goal setting, career exploration, life skills training, physical activity, learning about healthy relationships and making good choices, and nutrition education. These food-insecure students will receive a daily healthy meal and snack.

“We are pleased to be supporting these local projects developed to improve community health,” says Edith Parker, dean of the University of Iowa College of Public Health. “This grant program demonstrates the strength of partnerships among the university, local businesses, and organizations to improve the well-being of Iowans.”

The College of Public Health provided the grants as part of its Business Leadership Network (BLN) initiative. Funds for the grant program are provided by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. The BLN fosters ongoing, mutually beneficial relationships between the College of Public Health and small and medium-sized businesses and communities in Iowa. Through these relationships, the college engages and collaborates with communities in development of cutting-edge, high impact public health research, enhances educational programs with service-learning opportunities within businesses, and promotes a culture of health throughout communities.

This year’s grant funding was available to nonprofit organizations and local government entities across Iowa. Details about the grant program, as well as additional information about the Business Leadership Network is available at: www.public-health.uiowa.edu/bln.

