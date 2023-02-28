Special moment: Basketball coach’s newly adopted son hits game-winning shot

Northern Kentucky high school student hits game-winning shot. (Source: WXIX)
By Joe Danneman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school sophomore is celebrating with his team after hitting a championship-winning shot.

Gallatin County sophomore Matt Griffin hit the game-winner as time expired to help his team become district champs.

“It was amazing,” Griffin said. “Words can’t describe it.”

How many times the sophomore dreamt of a similar scenario in practice, no one can say, but even Griffin might not have imagined something so unlikely.

Gallatin County entered the game with an 11-17 record and three losses to Owen County.

But last week, it was Griffin’s team cutting down the net and it was his new family smiling the biggest.

The teenager had been living in a foster home until last year. Then his coach at Ludlow High School, Dan Sullivan, retired from the position to take an assistant coaching role at Gallatin County, where his son, Vance Sullivan, is the head coach.

Griffin followed him to Gallatin County.

“My dad was the head coach at Ludlow, which is where Matt previously went to. He was living with a foster parent. He was going to get put out of that foster home and my father decided to take him in,” Vance Sullivan said.

The Sullivan family officially adopted Griffin on Valentine’s Day.

“It was a special moment for all of our family,” Vance Sullivan said.

The head coach couldn’t contain himself after Griffin scored the game-winning shot.

“I thought I was on the sideline the whole time jumping up and down, but as I watched [the video], I went all the way out to the middle of the floor,” Vance Sullivan said. “It was a great moment.”

The coach said it’s fitting that Griffin was rewarded for his hard work and positive demeanor.

“Proud of the person that he’s becoming,” Vance Sullivan said. “He shows up every day with a smile on his face. I’m proud of him and proud that he’s in my family.”

As for Griffin, the sophomore appears to have a bright future ahead of him now that he has solid ground beneath his feet.

Gallatin County plays in the regional tournament this week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony,...
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train
The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at...
Rock Island City Council cites concerns for Sunset Marina

Latest News

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns
Muscatine Chief of Police, Brett Talkington, has now retired from the force after 35 years of...
“I would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine, for putting their faith in me.” | Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
United Way QC, Free Tax Prep
WIU-QC hosts free VITA Tax Clinic