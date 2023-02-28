UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors

Monday, UnityPoint Health hosted a job shadow event at the Moline hospital, 500 John Deere Road, for United Township High School (UTHS) senior CNAs.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, UnityPoint Health hosted a job shadow event at the Moline hospital, 500 John Deere Road, for United Township High School (UTHS) seniors with their Certified Nursing Assistance (CNA) certifications.

A group of seven CNA certified students from UTHS, interested in pursuing careers in healthcare, had the opportunity to job shadow and meet with team members in different departments of UnityPoint’s hospital including labor and delivery, the operating room, laboratory and radiology.

“We hope this kind of gives them an insight into all of the different roles that they can do within healthcare,” said Regional Manager of Talent Acquisition Samantha Widener. “They could work in radiology and be an X-ray tech, they could work in the lab and look at specimens. There’s a lot of opportunities other than just direct patient care that you could do in healthcare.”

UnityPoint Health offers several outstanding student experiences and educational opportunities for individuals interested in healthcare careers, UnityPoint Marketing and Communications Specialist Kristy Phillipson said. They even provide offerings in both clinical or non-clinical settings at several hospitals and clinics across the QCA.

Offerings consist of job shadowing, nursing clinic rotations, preceptorships, internships, apprenticeships and on-the-go training solutions for certain positions, Phillipson concluded.

For more information on student opportunities with UnityPoint Health, including job shadowing, clinical rotations, and more visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/student-opportunities.aspx.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday from midnight until 8 AM
A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 8 AM for severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Connor Altensey, 24, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to...
Man charged with DUI after crash in Jo Daviess County
1
Pleasant Valley Junior High FLL Robotics Team headed to World Championships
Moline’s Captain’s Table restaurant to change name to Catfish Charlie’s

Latest News

Update on Moline-Chicago passenger train
Update on Moline-Chicago passenger train
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train
UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors.
UnityPoint Health in Moline hosted job shadow event
Matthew Hatch is facing eluding, drug and gun charges
Man Facing Eluding Drug, Gun Charges