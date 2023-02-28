UnityPoint Health hosts job shadow opportunity for United Township High School seniors.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, UnityPoint Health hosted a job shadow event at the Moline hospital, 500 John Deere Road, for United Township High School (UTHS) seniors with their Certified Nursing Assistance (CNA) certifications.

A group of seven CNA certified students from UTHS, interested in pursuing careers in healthcare, had the opportunity to job shadow and meet with team members in different departments of UnityPoint’s hospital including labor and delivery, the operating room, laboratory and radiology.

“We hope this kind of gives them an insight into all of the different roles that they can do within healthcare,” said Regional Manager of Talent Acquisition Samantha Widener. “They could work in radiology and be an X-ray tech, they could work in the lab and look at specimens. There’s a lot of opportunities other than just direct patient care that you could do in healthcare.”

UnityPoint Health offers several outstanding student experiences and educational opportunities for individuals interested in healthcare careers, UnityPoint Marketing and Communications Specialist Kristy Phillipson said. They even provide offerings in both clinical or non-clinical settings at several hospitals and clinics across the QCA.

Offerings consist of job shadowing, nursing clinic rotations, preceptorships, internships, apprenticeships and on-the-go training solutions for certain positions, Phillipson concluded.

For more information on student opportunities with UnityPoint Health, including job shadowing, clinical rotations, and more visit https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/student-opportunities.aspx.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.