Warmer than normal the next two days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds are hanging around this morning keeping temps to the mid and upper 30s to start our Tuesday. There will be some breaks in the clouds through the day helping many locations warm into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. Tonight a warm front lifts into the area setting off a few showers after 9PM. This system won’t have any impacts on roads. We will have a warm Wednesday and start of March before a more potent system arrives Thursday night into Friday. At this time it appears it will bring rain, snow and a lot of wind. While there still is a lack in confidence of the exact track and timing, Friday at least looks to be quite windy. Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 49º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 36º Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 54º.

