Chef Keys Share Hyvee Hack for Donuts

By K.C. Ross
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates the last day of Black History Month in the TV6 kitchen by creating a Hyvee Hack for Donuts.She shows the viewers how using Hyvee’s pre-made breakfast biscuits to create a delicious and quick dessert. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

