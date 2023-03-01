Chef Keys Share Hyvee Hack for Donuts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates the last day of Black History Month in the TV6 kitchen by creating a Hyvee Hack for Donuts.She shows the viewers how using Hyvee’s pre-made breakfast biscuits to create a delicious and quick dessert. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

