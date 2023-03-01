Chef Keys Shares WW2 Wartime Inspired Soup
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates the beginning of Womens History Month by highlighting Naomi Parker(1940), the woman who inspired campaign for “Rosie the Riveter”. She created a WW2 Wartime inspired Butternut Squash and Roasted Tomato Soup. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.
Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
Instagram @iamchefkeys
