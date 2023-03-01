Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police say injured a man after firing into a vehicle.

Tayvon Tyrell Moore, 24, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $29,000 cash-only Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing on March 10.

Around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Hickory Grove Road for a report that someone had been shot, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Officers learned from several callers that the shooting happened near the 4100 block of Fairmount Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a scene.

According to police, Moore fired into an occupied vehicle. One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital for a wound to his lower abdomen.

Moore was arrested while still in possession of the firearm used during the shooting, according to police.

