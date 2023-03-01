SCAM ALERT: Davenport Police warn of Davenport Fire Department text message scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is warning Davenport and QCA residents of a text message scam they say has been circulating recently.

According to a media release from DPD individuals will get a text message, claiming to sell hoodies for the Davenport Fire Department (DFD). Police say the text message claims to be offering DFD hoodies at $10 off, and the text message also includes a link in it.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Detective Sergeant Brandon Noonan.

Additionally, police added that the DFD does not sell merchandise or shirts to the public by text message. This text and link is not associated with the agency.

Similarly, Davenport police stated that a comparable scam happened in February and May of 2022, spreading to other parts of the county as well.

“If you have a cell phone, you probably use it dozens of times a day to connect with people you know,” stated Davenport police. “But have you ever gotten a text message from an unknown sender? It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information.”

To learn how to recognize and report spam and scams, visit: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-and-report-spam-textmessages, police said.

Lastly, police say if you have been scammed out of money or your personal information has been compromised, you may file a report online at: www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport.

The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a text message scam. (Davenport Police Department)

