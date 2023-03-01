Galesburg Public Works to close 4th Street Bridge, Wednesday morning

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Public Works Department has announced the department will be closing the 4th Street Bridge, Wednesday morning for maintenance.

According to public works crews, the 4th Street Bridge, WC Jackson Bridge, will be closed Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for bridge maintenance, weather permitting.

For additional information contact the Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.

