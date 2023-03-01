Greenwood Cemetery staff reminds of spring cleanup

(WNDU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Greenwood Cemetery staff is reminding the public that spring cleaning is underway.

All grave decorations must be removed by Wednesday, March 15, cemetery staff said. Remaining grave decorations will be removed and thrown away by cemetery staff after that date.

According to Greenwood Cemetery staff grave decorations include but are not limited to:

  • Wreaths
  • Silk flowers
  • Grave blankets
  • Wooden crosses
  • Toys
  • Cobblestones
  • Potted plants

Items that will not be removed include remembrance vigil candles, and solar lights, cemetery staff said.

Lastly, cemetery staff says new grave decorations may be brought in after April 1, with no more than two decorations per grave site.

For additional questions, contact cemetery staff at greenwoodcemetery@muscatineiowa.gov or call 563-263-7051.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty
Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony,...
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at...
Rock Island City Council cites concerns for Sunset Marina

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Mild sun and 50s Wednesday. Snow Friday?
SCAM ALERT: Davenport Police warn of Davenport Fire Department text message scam
Muscatine Chief of Police, Brett Talkington, has now retired from the force after 35 years of...
“I would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine, for putting their faith in me.” | Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service