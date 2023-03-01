Greenwood Cemetery staff reminds of spring cleanup

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Greenwood Cemetery staff is reminding the public that spring cleaning is underway.

All grave decorations must be removed by Wednesday, March 15, cemetery staff said. Remaining grave decorations will be removed and thrown away by cemetery staff after that date.

According to Greenwood Cemetery staff grave decorations include but are not limited to:

Wreaths

Silk flowers

Grave blankets

Wooden crosses

Toys

Cobblestones

Potted plants

Items that will not be removed include remembrance vigil candles, and solar lights, cemetery staff said.

Lastly, cemetery staff says new grave decorations may be brought in after April 1, with no more than two decorations per grave site.

For additional questions, contact cemetery staff at greenwoodcemetery@muscatineiowa.gov or call 563-263-7051.

