“I would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine, for putting their faith in me.” | Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After serving the community for 35 years, Muscatine Chief of Police Brett Talkington is taking off the badge for good. Since joining the force in 1988, Talkington has climbed the ranks throughout the years until he was named Chief of Police in 2011.

Talkington reflected on his very first call when he joined the Muscatine Police Department in 1988.

“I remember, we have one of the major thoroughfares in town and that was is where the call was at that I went on, and I cannot remember where the street was at,” Talkington said. “So I was, I was pretty anxious when I got my first call the day. But after that, you know, everything just kind of worked its way out.”

The former chief says he’s glad he was able to have a postive impact on so many members in the community.

“One person that I actually helped out get into Muscatine Community College by writing him a letter,” Talkington said. “He had been a troubled youth gotten into a lot of problems, as well as in his adulthood. So I helped him get into MCC. And he actually reached out the other day and thanked me for for doing that. And that’s probably been 20 some years ago, and asked me to go out to lunch. And he seems to be doing well. He’s up and Davenport and seems to be doing well.”

As for the future of the Muscatine Police Department, Talkington says new Chief of Police Anthony Kies is more than ready for this next challenge.

" I think him at the helm and taking over the department and keeping some of the things going that I had done and some new ideas that he has coming up. And Joe those together for I think he got one of the best police departments in the state of Iowa here in Muscatine,” Talkington said.

“This future’s bright, because of the people he’s hired,” new Chief of Police Anthony Kies said. “Right now I’m working with everybody he’s hired. So I hope to continue to do what he’s done. The legacy he’s left is a department that had zero community complaints. Last year, there was zero. And so we did that through the works of Abel and B, being able to bring good training to this department. That’s what I look forward to do in the future is continue those training opportunities and working and being engaged with our community.”

On Friday, the Muscatine Police Department will hold a promotional ceremony to usher in the officers that are being moved up in rank.

