Several Iowa schools plan walkout over anti LGBTQ bills

Bettendorf High School is among the list of schools planning a walkout
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Several schools across the state of Iowa are planning walkouts on Wednesday to protest several bills that are making their way through Iowa Legislature that are considered anti LGBTQ bills.

Many of those bills coming from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds latest sweeping education bill that pushed for more parental rights within the classroom. The latest bill would require teachers to inform parents if their student wants to go by different pronouns than the ones associated with their assigned gender on their birth certificate. The bill also prohibits the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation to students in 6th grade or younger.

IowaWTF and the Iowa Queer Student Alliance are organizing the statewide walkouts, that, as of Wednesday morning, have 35 participating schools.

Two walkouts are happening at Quad City area schools on Wednesday afternoon. Bettendorf and West Liberty High Schools have confirmed with TV6 they will be holding peaceful walkouts.

This is a developing story and TV6 will provide updates as they become available.

