Sunny and milder today

Another winter storm by the end of the week - Friday could be a First Alert Day
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies will gradually clear up this morning and sunshine will help us warm into the mid 50s for the first day of March. Get out and enjoy it as cooler temps arrive Thursday and potentially a winter storm on Friday.  Clouds will roll back in tonight and limit highs to the mid and low 40s on Thursday.  Then on Friday a strong system will roll towards the area.  There is still a lot of uncertainty of the track and strength of the system.  Two major models keep the snow east of the QCA while other models show heavy snow for Friday.  For this reason we are holding off on a First Alert Day and talking exact snow amounts.  What happens Friday will dictate how the weekend temps will play out. This is a forecast you’ll want to stay up to date with.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 56º. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouding up.  Low: 36º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Overcast. High: 44º.

