Wahl Clippers laysoff 40 workers in Sterling

Wahl employs almost 1,200 locally. The layoffs affected only workers who’d been with the company for fewer than nine months.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wahl Clippers laid off an additional 40 workers in Sterling last week.

Wahl employs almost 1,200 locally. The layoffs affected only workers who’d been with the company for fewer than nine months.

“The global economy just hasn’t rebounded,” said Marc Geil, a Wahl spokesperson.

In the fall, the company announced its first round of layoffs in at least 50 years. Wahl, a manufacturer of barbering equipment, is Sterling’s second-largest employer.

In a letter sent to city leaders last week, Geil said:

“We want to reassure everyone, Wahl Clipper Corporation is NOT going out of business, we are still the preferred brand for Professionals and of our retail partners. However, economic recovery is not happening as quickly as any of us would like and this adversely affects our entire business. The actions we take this week will ensure we stay in business for the next generation to design and produce the highest quality barbering and grooming products.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty
A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Matthew E. Hatch, 36, is charged with eight counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, a Class D...
Deputies: Davenport man charged for growing marijuana plants
Riley Eugene Letts, 18, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and...
Davenport man charged with shooting at occupied vehicle
Two teens were injured Tuesday after their car was shot at and crashed into a telephone pole,...
2 teens injured in Moline shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Students in 35 schools across Iowa plan to hold walkouts over proposed LGBTQ legislation.
Several Iowa schools plan walkout over anti LGBTQ bills
Tayvon Tyrell Moore, 24, of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured 1
IA Schools Walkout over anti LGBTQ bills
IA Schools Walkout over anti LGBTQ bills
SCAM ALERT: Davenport Police warn of Davenport Fire Department text message scam