WIU-QC hosts free VITA Tax Clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in partnership with United Way Quad Cities is hosting a free tax preparation clinic.

Event organizers say the clinic will be available until early April and WIU student and community volunteers will assist in preparing basic and current-year tax returns for eligible tax payers.

According to event organizers, Volunteer Tax Income Assistance, VITA, will provide free income tax return preparation for local taxpayers, earning up to $60,000 annually. The clinic is open every Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until April 11, at WIU-QC’s campus, 3300 River Drive, in the Riverfront Hall, Room 218, event organizers said.

Event organizers say to bring the following with you to your VITA appointment:

  • Photo ID for you and your spouse
  • Social Security Cards (or copies) for you, your spouse, and dependents you are claiming
  • An individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security card 
  • Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents 
  • A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns or copies of income transcripts from the IRS and state 
  • Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT, 1099-DIV) 
  • Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Appointments are encouraged, event organizers said, and walk-ins are accepted.

“The VITA program is a shining example of the potential partnerships between our WIU-QC programs, faculty, students, regional agencies and the broader community,”  said Director of the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics & Decision Sciences Jessica Lin. “We’re particularly excited to offer assistance to Spanish and German-speaking households this year.”

Additionally, event organizers noted that the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, is a walk-in location, and no appointments for taxes are scheduled at the MLK Jr. Center.

Click here to schedule an appointment at WIU-QC.

United Way QC, Free Tax Prep
United Way QC, Free Tax Prep(web)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen in Fort Madison, Iowa has been reported as being found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Teen in Iowa was found
Roy Albert Phillips, 33, is charged with controlled substance violation, a class B felony,...
Troopers: Davenport man charged after chase ends in single-vehicle crash
According to Blackhawk Fire Protection District officials, crews were called to the Village...
Crews battle overnight apartment fire in Milan
Mayor Rayaputi held a media conference Monday to make clear the City of Moline is no longer...
Area leaders look to move forward Moline-Chicago passenger rail train
The Rock Island City Council will be discussing plans and concerns for its Sunset Marina at...
Rock Island City Council cites concerns for Sunset Marina

Latest News

Muscatine Chief of Police, Brett Talkington, has now retired from the force after 35 years of...
“I would like to thank the citizens of Muscatine, for putting their faith in me.” | Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
Muscatine Chief of Police retires after 35 years of service
CASI is hosting its 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Race on March 18 at 9 a.m.
CASI host 41st annual St. Patrick’s Day Race
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
2 injured in shooting in Rock Island