WIU-QC hosts free VITA Tax Clinic
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in partnership with United Way Quad Cities is hosting a free tax preparation clinic.
Event organizers say the clinic will be available until early April and WIU student and community volunteers will assist in preparing basic and current-year tax returns for eligible tax payers.
According to event organizers, Volunteer Tax Income Assistance, VITA, will provide free income tax return preparation for local taxpayers, earning up to $60,000 annually. The clinic is open every Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until April 11, at WIU-QC’s campus, 3300 River Drive, in the Riverfront Hall, Room 218, event organizers said.
Event organizers say to bring the following with you to your VITA appointment:
- Photo ID for you and your spouse
- Social Security Cards (or copies) for you, your spouse, and dependents you are claiming
- An individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security card
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents
- A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns or copies of income transcripts from the IRS and state
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT, 1099-DIV)
- Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit
Appointments are encouraged, event organizers said, and walk-ins are accepted.
“The VITA program is a shining example of the potential partnerships between our WIU-QC programs, faculty, students, regional agencies and the broader community,” said Director of the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics & Decision Sciences Jessica Lin. “We’re particularly excited to offer assistance to Spanish and German-speaking households this year.”
Additionally, event organizers noted that the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, is a walk-in location, and no appointments for taxes are scheduled at the MLK Jr. Center.
Click here to schedule an appointment at WIU-QC.
