WIU-QC hosts free VITA Tax Clinic

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University-Quad Cities in partnership with United Way Quad Cities is hosting a free tax preparation clinic.

Event organizers say the clinic will be available until early April and WIU student and community volunteers will assist in preparing basic and current-year tax returns for eligible tax payers.

According to event organizers, Volunteer Tax Income Assistance, VITA, will provide free income tax return preparation for local taxpayers, earning up to $60,000 annually. The clinic is open every Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until April 11, at WIU-QC’s campus, 3300 River Drive, in the Riverfront Hall, Room 218, event organizers said.

Event organizers say to bring the following with you to your VITA appointment:

Photo ID for you and your spouse

Social Security Cards (or copies) for you, your spouse, and dependents you are claiming

An individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security card

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents

A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns or copies of income transcripts from the IRS and state

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT, 1099-DIV)

Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Appointments are encouraged, event organizers said, and walk-ins are accepted.

“The VITA program is a shining example of the potential partnerships between our WIU-QC programs, faculty, students, regional agencies and the broader community,” said Director of the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics & Decision Sciences Jessica Lin. “We’re particularly excited to offer assistance to Spanish and German-speaking households this year.”

Additionally, event organizers noted that the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, is a walk-in location, and no appointments for taxes are scheduled at the MLK Jr. Center.

Click here to schedule an appointment at WIU-QC.

United Way QC, Free Tax Prep (web)

