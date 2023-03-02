Augustana College and Rock Island partner together for new tennis complex

ROCK ISLAND, ILL. (KWQC) - Come labor day, the city of Rock Island and Augustana Colege will partner together to bring a new one million dollar tennis complex to the community.

The complex will be built at Lincoln Park where there are currently older tennis courts and basketball courts.

John Gripp, the Director of Rock Island Park and Recreation, says this partnership with Augustana College is great for the community.

“Lincoln Park is right across the street from Augustana off 38th Street, Gripp said. “We’ve developed an agreement where we’ll lease them the land for 10 years, and they’re going to come in and construct a six court collegiate level tennis facility with lights, a restroom facility, and all the bells and whistles that come along with that.”

Kirk Anderson, the Vice President of Administration at Augustana College, echoed what the city had to say.

“I think is really exciting,” Anderson said. “We get to partner with the city of Rock Island. We’re going to be able to provide a new facility for not only our students, and faculty and staff and administration, but also a new place for the residents of Rock Island.”

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms releasing a statement on the partnership as well.

“Construction of the tennis courts and lease agreement with Augustana College is an example of partnerships that benefit the community,” Thoms said. “I look forward to the addition of another great amenity in Rock Island.”

With Lincoln Park being the destination for the new complex, both the old tennis courts and basketball courts will be torn down. The city, however, ensures, that there will be new basketball courts coming in the future.

“We’re losing a basketball facility at Lincoln Park, but we are gaining a brand new facility at Denkmann Park,” Gripp said. “We we still will remain above the per capita average for basketball courts for a town of our size and we’re going to end up with a brand new tennis facility for our community to use those as well. So this is a win win for Rock Island.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.