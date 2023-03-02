Clinton man sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine charges

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 15 years in federal prison on methamphetamine...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 15 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

Jovan Fedrick, 38, was identified as part of a large-scale methamphetamine drug trafficking organization operating in California, Iowa, and Illinois.

According to prosecutors, Fedrick and a co-defendant traveled to California to have large quantities of ice methamphetamine transported to Chicago. As part of the investigation, agents seized more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine and conducted a half-pound purchase of methamphetamine from Fedrick at his Clinton home.

Fedrick pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Once he completes his prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release.

In December 2021, co-defendant Brent White, 52, of Chicago, was sentenced to 135 months in prison. In January 2022, co-defendant Michaelene Damian Rojas, 50, of Hemet, California, was sentenced to 135 months in prison.

Rojas served as a source of supply for the methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

