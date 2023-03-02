Cloudy and cooler today

A winter storm moves into the Midwest, BUT will it impact us?
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds have moved back in and north winds are arriving.  These two things will work against temps today, meaning highs will only be in the 40s as opposed to 50s and 60s like yesterday.  A potent storm system will arrive on Friday.  Most models have continued their SE shift of the track.  This is leading to heavier snow setting up just SE of the TV6 viewing area although an inch or two can’t be ruled out in some spots near Galesburg and Princeton. ***If there is a shift back to the north, major forecast adjustments to snowfall and temps will need to be made.*** It will still be windy across the entire area.  With little to no snow now expected in the QC this will lead to warmer temps this weekend in the mid to upper 40s and eventually the 50s next Monday.

TODAY: Overcast. High: 44º. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 33º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and snow mainly SE of the QC. High: 40º.

