Court turns down request for resentencing by Sarah Kolb in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds

Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb(KWQC/Illinois Department of Corrections)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST
OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois court has turned down a woman’s appeal for a new sentence in a gruesome murder in Moline.

Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.

Kolb initially appealed after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled a sentence of more than 40 years for a juvenile was a de factor life sentence and unconstitutional. But a lower court judge rejected her request for resentencing.

In January, 2023, Kolb’s attorney argued before the Illinois Third District Appellate Court claiming the lower court judge should have considered her age at the time of the crime and the possibility for rehabilitation in the request for resentencing. The attorney representing the State argued the request was properly dismissed, due to it being such a heinous crime.

The appellate court release its decision this week saying she failed to show the court imposed a sentence in violation of the eighth amendment, cruel and unusual punishment.

