CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for fleeing, eluding police

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Duane McMeekan Jr., 56, is wanted by East Moline police for aggravated fleeing or attempt to allude police.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, McMeekan Jr. is 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

