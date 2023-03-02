CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police on aggravated battery charges inside Moline bar

Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say while inside of a Moline bar, punched another man, causing him to loose consciousness, before quickly leaving the bar.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, on Feb. 17, Moline police were called to Pub 1848, 1601 River Drive #106, on report of a fight.

Police say the man who quickly left the bar was wearing a black tee-shirt and a white and red baseball cap.

If you recognize this man, or have any additional information about the assault, police ask you to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can submit using P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

