CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on meth charges

Jack Sodeman-Dickey is wanted in Rock Island County.
Jack Sodeman-Dickey is wanted in Rock Island County.(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jack Sodeman-Dickey, 24, is wanted in Rock Island County on charges of delivery and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Sodeman-Dickey is 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

