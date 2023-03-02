Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in federal prison on child...
A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Adam Carney Conn, 40, must serve 10 years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

A judge also ordered him to pay $24,000 in restitution, court records show.

The investigation into Conn began when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip that images and videos of child pornography were downloaded to two of Conn’s Google accounts, prosecutors said.

Conn’s Google accounts had over 1,100 images of child pornography, which were categorized and organized.

When law enforcement arrested Conn, he was in possession of electronic devices that contained several hundred more images of child pornography.

Prior to this investigation, a child disclosed that Conn had sexually abused her, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty in September to receiving child pornography and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Conn’s sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence he is currently serving in the Iowa Department of Corrections.

