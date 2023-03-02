Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months - or more than two years - in federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury.

Federal prosecutors say Kaleb Bentley, 23, was called to testify as a witness before a federal grand jury in May 2021 and, while under oath, provided multiple false statements to the grand jury about a felony investigation involving multiple gunfire incidents and drug trafficking.

Bentley’s false statements substantially interfered with the grand jury’s investigation.

He pleaded guilty in October to false declarations before a grand jury in U.S. District Court, Davenport, court records show.

Once he completes his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

