The Energy Shack in Dewitt moves to a bigger and better location

Dewitt, Iowa (KWQC) - The Energy Shack that was once located on 6th Avenue has moved to a larger building on 11th Street.

As owners of the Energy Shack in Dewitt settle into their new location, they’re putting a focus on offering new items, co-owner Brandon Frick says their first year and a half in business has already been a journey.

“When we moved to Dewitt and started doing this, we created some green tea based energy drinks that were super fruity, that kids will love and their parents would love,” Frick Said. “They can get a fun option that didn’t have a bunch of sugar in it that didn’t have anything bad in it for them.”

Owners decided that once the original menu started doing well it was time to expand and grow.

“We moved over to this building added a full coffee line, added some food options, pastries, things like that, breakfast burritos in the morning,” Frick said. “And still keeping in with kind of like our healthy way of doing things.”

Manager Samantha Keefe says the group is happy about how business has been since the move.

“It’s been awesome, our first week was really awesome,” Keefe said. “The community, seeing, meeting people and seeing people and serving them with a smile and sending them out of here in a good mood, whether they’re having a good day or not, it just makes a big difference.”

The community, Frick says, will continue to be a priority at this new location.

“The number one thing that we at least always talk about with our employees, staff members, and as owners, me being a co-owner is, customer service is a lost art,” Frick said. “We want to take care of our people that are coming in, we want to learn their names, we want to find out what they like, we want to get feedback from them, and we want to give them the best product that we possibly can.”

Some of the menu items available include expresso, coffee, smoothies, protein shakes and healthy snacks.

The Energy Shack originally opened in June 2021 when they were located at their old location on 6th Avenue.

