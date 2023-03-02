Genesis Health System joins MercyOne

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The agreement for Genesis Health System to join MercyOne was completed Wednesday.

With the closing, all Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis interests and operations will become part of MercyOne. The two signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership in September.

MercyOne is part of the larger Michigan-based Trinity Health system. Kurt Andersen, Chief Medical Officer at Genesis, said joining the network brings more stability to healthcare in the Quad Cities.

“The partnership allows us to do things together that we could never do on our own,” Andersen said. “We will spend a lot of time working together to understand how we can best serve the communities that are part of Genesis today and MercyOne in the future.”

In a press release, Bob Ritz, president, and CEO at MercyOne said the merger will provide patients with better access to specialists and other services across the region.

“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” Ritz said. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”

According to Wednesday afternoon’s press conference, no layoffs or other job cuts are coming because of the merger.

Instead, Ritz said they hope the union of the two systems will help them share resources through telehealth.

“When we’re dealing with the shortage of workforce that we have in healthcare today, like all industries, these relationships created by this larger organization opens doors that we wouldn’t know about if we weren’t together,” Ritz said.

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as a partner after an exploration process that started in December 2021.

Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System president, and CEO said the move will help with strengthening their workforce.

“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent, and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” Cropper said. “We will deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience and strengthen our workforce retention and recruitment efforts. By joining MercyOne, Genesis will continue our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more integrated care in the region.”

While officials avoided a question about how contraceptive care will be impacted, they did Ritz said the move will expand other services available.

“What it may make available to a patient in this region is access to a level of coordinated care, that’s bigger than just this region that draws on the experiences of people,” Ritz said.

In terms of next steps, current patients don’t need to do anything to switch over their information.

The Genesis Health Services Foundation stays a part of the unified health system, the release said.

Genesis Philanthropy will continue under the new name, the Better Health Foundation, and be independent from the health system, set to be fully operational by July 1. Part of the commitment was for Genesis Health System to give the foundation $40 million in funds to ensure its future.

For the foreseeable future, Cropper said Genesis will keep the name many in the QC are familiar with.

“It’ll be studied some time in the next two years about exactly what the name will be going forward,” Cropper said. “As a part of that agreement. It needs to continue to include Genesis.”

Since announcing the letter of intent on September 14, Genesis and MercyOne have taken the necessary steps including regulatory filings to finalize the agreement.

As integration efforts continue, patients can expect the same quality care from the providers they know and trust, according to officials with Genesis.

MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”

