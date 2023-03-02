Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for Galesburg bank robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois man was sentenced to 262 months - or nearly 22 years - in federal prison for robbing a Galesburg bank in 2019.

Dante Latice Williams, 51, of Peoria, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in November 2021 to armed bank robbery in U.S. District Court, court records show. His girlfriend and accomplice, Irene Belton, pleaded guilty in January 2022 and was sentenced to 43 months - or more than 3 years - in prison.

According to prosecutors:

On February 27, 2019, Belton drove Williams from Peoria to Galesburg in her van, knowing he was planning to rob a bank.

The two ultimately picked First Mid Bank and Trust, 101 E. Main St., for their target robbery.

Once in Galesburg, Belton experienced mechanical problems with the van, so she parked and waited in the van while Williams proceeded on to First Mid Bank and Trust.

Williams approached the teller counter and demanded money. During the robbery, Williams displayed a taser in a threatening manner and, on several occasions, caused the taser to discharge part of its electrical charge.

The teller gave him more than $2,000. Williams then met up with Belton and they used the money to make small purchases at local stores and restaurants. They were arrested in the parking lot of one of the local restaurants.

At the time of their arrest, Belton had most of the stolen money in her purse, and Williams had the taser in his coat. The disguise Williams wore was also located in the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also argued at sentencing that Williams had a long history of convictions, starting with auto thefts at age 15, aggravated battery at age 17, armed robbery at the age of 28, and his first bank robbery in 2007 at the age of 36.

After several violations, he was placed on supervised release in December 2018, just three months prior to the First Mid Bank and Trust robbery, prosecutors said.

